Fire Dept. Truck Stolen then Recovered in STL

A suspect is in custody after a suburban St. Louis fire department maintenance truck was taken while firefighters were on a call. Police say a stolen car taken in a carjacking was abandoned Tuesday at a Metro West Fire Protection District firehouse in Wildwood. Firefighters returning from a call noticed that a maintenance pickup truck was missing. The missing truck was found by the Missouri State Highway Patrol near Interstate 64 in St. Charles County. A 36-year-old man was arrested.