For third year, Passenger Count Declines at Branson Airport

The number of passengers taking off from the Branson Airport has declined for the third straight year. The Springfield News-Leader reports that 5,149 people had boarded a plane from January through the end of October at the privately founded commercial airport. That’s a drop of 63.5 percent compared to the same 10-month stretch in 2015. The airport was built to provide a more direct route for visitors to the southwest Missouri tourist destination than the Springfield-Branson National Airport, which is an hour north. The Branson Airport opened in 2009 and peaked in 2013 at 113,584 boarding passengers. But Branson’s two mainline carriers – Southwest Airlines and Frontier Airlines – pulled out of the market in 2014. Meanwhile, Springfield-Branson National Airport is on track for all-time passenger highs.