St. Jude’s New Year’s Eve Benefit: Dec. 31st

River Radio is hosting their 7th Annual St. Jude’s New Year’s Eve Benefit at Plaza by Ray’s in Cape Girardeau on Saturday, December 31st. Promotions Director at River Radio, Karley McDaniel tells KZIM KSIM how the event all started with a little girl named Kaitlyn, and why you should support St. Jude’s.

Tickets are $60 per person or $500 for a table of eight. Dinner and drinks are included in the price. There will be entertainment, an auction, and raffle. Only 100 tickets are left, and you can get yours at Concepts Styling Salon in Cape, or call Pam at 573-887-1081. You can also get tickets by calling River Radio at 573-335-8291.