On December 27th, Jackson Police Department responded to a report of a robbery at Casey’s General Store at 920 West Independence. Captain Rodney Barnes tells KZIM KSIM the suspect, 28-year-old Jacob Cooper was armed.

Cooper was wearing a mask during the robbery, and it was later discovered the weapon was a firearm replica bb pistol. He’s been charged with 1st degree robbery and is in custody at the Cape County Sheriff’s office at a $75,000 bond.