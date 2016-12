The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department will be holding their Health and Wellness Expo: New Year, New You from 3-7 PM on Thursday, Janurary 5th. Fitness and Wellness Coordinator for the Parks and Rec Department Christine Jaegers [YAY-gurrs] tells KZIM KSIM they have over 90 vendors this year.

The first 20 attendees will receive a free t-shirt and a bag of goodies. For more information, you can go to cityofcape.org/healthexpo.