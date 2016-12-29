Damage and Burglary at Finley’s AutoWash in Sikeston

Sikeston Police are investigating a burglary that occurred at Finley’s Autowash on Tuesday. A man walking near the car wash noticed a large dent in the door of the service building. DPS officers made contact with an employee who said there were no dents in the door on Monday. 2 cash boxes, each valued at $375, $120 in bills, and $150 in quarters were noted missing. The total cost of damage and stolen cash was around $1,900. This is still under investigation.