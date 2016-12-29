River Radio and Red Cross Blood Drive, Dec. 30th

The American Red Cross and River Radio will be hosting a blood drive on Friday, December 30th. From the American Red Cross, Michelle Johnson and Tara Lincoln tell KZIM KSIM why there is always a need for blood especially this time of year, and how to be prepared.

You can donate at two locations from 2:30 until 6:30 PM at West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau and Sikeston Factory Outlet Stores. You’re advised to schedule ahead of time to be given priority at redcrossblood.org. You’ll receive snacks and drinks afterwards as well as a Red Cross t-shirt. And, if you provide an email at the drive, you’ll be able to track where your blood goes!