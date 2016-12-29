Woman Delivers Baby in Car Along Interstate 64

Authorities say a baby in a hurry was born during rush hour along Interstate 64 in suburban St. Louis. The mother was headed to the hospital Tuesday afternoon when she ran out of time. The woman’s doula, who helps during childbirth, was traveling behind her in another vehicle and pulled over. West County Fire and EMS spokeswoman Sara Dayley says the doula was able to deliver the baby safely. Paramedics arrived on the scene and cut the umbilical cord, then took the mother and baby to Mercy Hospital St. Louis in Creve Coeur.