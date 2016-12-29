Woman Flees Patrol Trooper, Crashes

A woman has died in a Columbia crash while fleeing from a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper. The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that 51-year-old Karin Kespohl, of Columbia, drove off Thursday morning after a trooper saw her idling at a green light and attempted to make contact with her. Trooper Shawn Brazas says the crash was discovered after the trooper lost sight of Kespohl. The patrol report says Kespohl lost control of her car before it hit an unoccupied pickup truck. The impact caused the truck to roll and hit a house. Kespohl was pronounced dead at the scene. She had previous driving while intoxicated, forgery and drug possession convictions. She also pleaded guilty to nearly running over an officer’s foot while driving away from a Columbia traffic stop.