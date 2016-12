Late on December 22nd, officers responded to the 800 Block of Sunset in Sikeston in regards to an armed robbery report. DPS public Information officer, John Broom tells KZIM KSIM that the victim claims 18-year-old Nicholas Gilbert came to her house earlier that day with her son when he saw her counting money.

She gave Gilbert the money before he left out the back door. He has been arrested, and is held at the Scott County jail. Investigations are ongoing.