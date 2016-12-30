Perryville Teen accused of Drunkenly Taking Tractor Joyride

17-year-old Trevor Hall was charged with tampering with a motor vehicle and misdemeanor counts of leaving an accident scene and driving while intoxicated. Online court records don’t show whether Hall has an attorney. Perry County authorities say deputies responded about 9 p.m. Monday to a report of someone driving a tractor on U.S. 61, dragging a box blade and causing sparks. An investigator says Hall was found sitting next to the tractor in a ditch, and that a blood test allegedly showed Hall’s alcohol level above the state’s legal threshold for intoxication.