Sears and Kmart to Close over 30 Stores in Multiple States

After over 70 closures in 2016, Sears and Kmart have announced their plan to close more than 30 stores in the New Year. With their holding company struggling financially, they will begin liquidation sales on January 6th and close between March and April. Most of the stores closing are in Florida, Kentucky, West Virginia, and New York. Sears has lost more than $9 billion, and dropped more than 60% in stock price.

STORES CLOSING

Sears: Kentucky Oaks Mall, Paducah, Kentucky

Kmart: 2815 West Parrish Ave., Owensboro, Kentucky

1501 Paris Pike, Georgetown, Kentucky

14662 N. US Highway 25 E, Corbin, Kentucky

1710 W. Highway 192, London, Kentucky

3010 Fort Campbell Blvd., Hopkinsville, Kentucky

2945 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green, Kentucky