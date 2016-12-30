Sikeston Man Assaulted and Robbed Dec. 30th

A Sikeston man has been arrested on a federal arrest warrant after a report of an assault and robbery. On Friday morning, December 30th the 25-year-old victim says he was knocking on the door of a friend’s house when 25-year old Dallas Johnson answered it, another man knocked the victim to the ground, and was assaulted by Johnson. He took cash and the victim’s cell phone while he was on the ground, and was arrested shortly after on the active federal arrest warrant for probation violation/weapons offense. The case is still under investigation. If you have any information call the Sikeston Department of Public Safety at 573-472-6200.