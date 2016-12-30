Tampon Tax Discontinued in Illinois for the New Year

On January 1st, 2017 tampons were placed in the same tax category as necessities. Governor Rauner signed a law in 2016 eliminating sales taxes on feminine hygiene products. In other states, tampons and sanitary napkins are taxed at a 6.75 percent rate, as they are considered “luxury items.” Illinois was the third state to abolish the tax in 2016, along with New York and Connecticut. The original bill included an exemption for all incontinence products, but was revised to only apply to menstrual pads, cups and tampons.