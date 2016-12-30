Task Force Recommends Cybersecurity Steps

The Missouri Cybersecurity Task Force, which Gov. Jay Nixon formed in April, said in a report released Friday that it recommends continued investments in science, technology, engineering and math education as well as workforce development to make sure Missouri has and retains qualified people to work in cybersecurity. Nixon said in a release that holding onto a skilled workforce “requires a long-term vision and commitment.” The report says while many Missouri organizations have made “great strides” in cybersecurity, smaller local governments and schools in particular “have an uphill battle for resources, namely funding and personnel.” The 29-page report also recommends identifying organizational risk, raising awareness about cybersecurity and leveraging existing resources.