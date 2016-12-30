Unconfirmed Mumps Cases Spread to Southeast Missouri State University

On December 20th, two unconfirmed cases of mumps were reported at Southeast Missouri State University. Both students left campus to self-quarantine at home, and other Southeast students were emailed about the cases. The Cape Girardeau Public Health Center will identify and contact those who may have been exposed to the virus through infected students. As of December 7th, 193 cases had been confirmed at the University of Missouri in Columbia. An outbreak of mumps has also been reported in Northwest Arkansas and there are reported cases in several other states.