A wanted man is nabbed at Walmart…

Cape Girardeau police arrested a man who was wanted on several outstanding charges, including stealing from a Walmart. On Friday evening 30-year old James Hansil went into Walmart and allegedly stole a flashlight, a gift set, and a number of other items before running from police. He was taken into custody on Route K after a short chase. Hansil is currently wanted by Christian County law enforcement for a probation violation and in Ozark for stealing. More charges are pending.