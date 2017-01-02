Cape Girardeau Native General Seth McKee Dies at 100

Four-star General Seth McKee from Cape Girardeau died on Monday, January 2nd in Scottsdale, Arizona at 100 years old. He graduated from Cape Girardeau Central High School in 1934 and attended Southeast Missouri State University from 1934 to 1937. He passed 10 days after he was honored in a resolution from Southeast’s Board of Regents and was the highest-ranking survivor of the D-Day France invasion during World War II. McKee flew 69 missions during the war, held every rank in the Air Force, and retired in 1973. He was awarded the rank of Chevalier in the National Order of the Legion of Honor by France in November. Local musician Jerry Ford and historian Frank Nickell plan to write a book about McKee, and a display in his name will be unveiled at the Cape Heritage Museum next year. Originally, Seth Mckee joined the Army Air Corps to afford medical school, but made the Air Force his career.