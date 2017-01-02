Counseling Efforts Seek to Stop Violence Before it Happens

Volunteer counselors in north St. Louis are taking on a daunting mission: Preventing violent conflicts in the most dangerous part of the city. The nonprofit Better Family Life is behind the effort, establishing a hotline for residents to report potential conflicts. Counselors gather in New Northside Missionary Baptist Church and three other churches on Tuesday nights, hosting drop-in hours for those on the edge of violence. James Clark of Better Family Life says that counselors conducted 13 de-escalation sessions from early December through Christmas. The program has no funding but organizers hope to attract donors.