Grab your table now for the inaugural St. Mary’s School Trivia Night!

St. Mary Cathedral School is hoping to cash in on their inaugural Trivia Night this Saturday the 7th in the school gymnasium. Coordinator Amber Prasanphanich says doors open at 630 for teams of 8 who want to compete for the top 2 prizes in ten categories. She tells KZIM KSIM you can bring your own food and beverages… and you can even bring the kids…

There will be a 50-50 raffle and mulligans are available. Call the school for reservation or email amberprasanphanich@gmail.com The cost 120$ per team. All proceeds go toward school needs.