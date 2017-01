Governor-elect Eric Greitens will be visiting Cape Girardeau on January 5th. He’ll be visiting the newly opened Marquette Tower at 339 Broadway as part of his ‘Thank You’ tour after winning the election in November. The event is slated to start at 6PM.

To RSVP:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/eric-greitens-thank-you-tour-cape-girardeau-tickets-30702034612