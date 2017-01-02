Man accused of stealing tractor, crashing into ditch while drunk

Southeast Missourian

A Perryville man stole a tractor from a local nursery, drove it off the west side of a highway while allegedly drunk, and into a ditch. Perry County deputies arrested 17-year old Trevor J. Hall, on Monday and then released him pending a criminal summons. Hall was charged with tampering with a motor vehicle, misdemeanor leaving the scene of a motor-vehicle accident and misdemeanor driving while intoxicated. Hall was issued a criminal summons to appear in front of Judge Craig Brewer at 9 a.m. Jan. 17. A probable cause statement filed says that around 9 p.m. Monday, deputies responded to a call about a tractor driving north on U.S. 61, dragging a box blade and causing sparks. Hall was found sitting on the ground next to the tractor, in a ditch. Hall said he was drunk and stole the tractor. The tractor was confirmed as stolen from a nursery in the 1700 block of North Kingshighway. A test found Hall to have a BAC of .138. A report says Hall declined to perform a field-sobriety test because he said he was too drunk. He also destroyed a mailbox in his travels.