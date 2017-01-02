Monday, January 2nd, 2017

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

Workers at the Cornelius 9 Cinema in Cornelius, Oregon, who failed to notice a sleeping man in their theater before they locked it up for the night.

Police say Justin Haworth had caught a late showing of Star Wars Rogue One after having a few drinks at a nearby bar, but he fell asleep about 20 minutes into the film.

Workers failed to notice the sleeping man while they were cleaning the theater and closing up for the night.

Haworth awoke about 1 a.m. to discover that the movie had ended, the theater was closed, and he was alone in the building.

He contacted police, who were able to direct him to an emergency exit after they were unable to reach a theater manager.

No comment was available from the theater manager or his employees.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

A store robber in Atlantic City, NJ, who says he was just joking after the store clerk took his gun.

The masked robber entered the convenience store and pointed a handgun at the clerk and demanded money.

The clerk surprised the robber and grabbed what turned out to be a BB gun off the counter.

This prompted the would-be robber to remove his mask and pretend he was playing a joke on the employee.

The clerk didn’t see the humor in the would-be prank, so the frightened thief fled on foot.

Police are still looking for the robber.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

Deante Small and an unidentified 16-year-old girl, who were arrested by Tampa Police after they robbed a 9-year-old’s lemonade stand of $13 and an iPod.

Small and the teen ordered a cup of lemonade then complained abut how much they received.

An argument ensued and the teen pushed one 9-year-old down, grabbed an iPod and Small snatched a cup of money from the other kid.

The cup contained $13.53.

Both suspects fled the scene, but were caught later.

The suspects said they spent the money at Walmart.

The iPod has not been recovered.

Small was charged with robbery by sudden snatching, a felony.

The 16-year-old girl was charged with battery and petit theft (misdemeanors).