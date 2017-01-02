Sikeston Finley’s Car Wash: Burglary Update

On Tuesday, December 27th, Sikeston DPS investigated a suspicious damaged door at Finley’s Car Wash in Sikeston. They have found more information due to surveillance video, but are still looking into the burglary. A white male with glasses drove a light-colored Ford-F150 up to the Car Wash, and used a pry bar to enter the business. He got away with money and caused thousands of dollars in damage. If you have any information, call Sikeston DPS at 573-471-4711 to assist in their investigation.