Cape Splash has discounted family passes just in time for winter!

Summer should be on your mind this winter! Cape splash is offering family and individual passes at a 10% discount! Aquatics Manager Patrick Watson says a family of four would have cost 225$ and right now it is only 202$ for the entire 2017 Cape Splash season. You can get the deal at the Osage or Arena Buildings during regular business hours. Watson tells KZIM KSIM there will be extras for you when the park opens in late spring!

With expanded concessions and a new splash pad – Watson says this is becoming a major party destination for birthdays and other events. Call to book at 339-6340