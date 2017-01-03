Rep. Swan Files Tax Credit Control Bill for 3rd Year in a Row

Representative Kathy Swan has introduced legislation that would require all new and existing tax credits to be approved during the budget process. It would allow legislature to play a role in the total tax credit package for a given upcoming fiscal year. Swan tells KZIM KSIM it’s the third year she’s filed the bill.

While we are required to pass a balanced budget, we’re not required or authorized to weigh in on the amount of tax credits we redeem within a given fiscal year. Swan says she hopes the new tax bill will begin serious discussion regarding the tax structure for the entire state, as the annual total of credits has varied from $400 million to $600 million.