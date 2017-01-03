STL Considers Funding to Upgrade Scottrade Center

The St. Louis Board of Aldermen will consider a plan to spend about $4 million annually for 20 years to help fund renovations of the city-owned arena that is home to the St. Louis Blues and other events. A proposal outlined at a news conference Tuesday would use city tax revenue that the Scottrade Center generates to finance an estimated $67.5 million in bonds to pay for improvements to the 22-year-old building. Blues chairman Tom Stillman says the upgrades are badly needed or St. Louis risks losing out on events like NCAA wrestling and basketball tournaments, concerts and other big draws. Aldermanic President Lewis Reed plans to introduce the bill as early as Tuesday. He says it would not require a vote of the people.