Tuesday, January 3rd, 2016

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

Mandy Rounds, 36, who threatened to gut her brother with a dagger for eating her pierogies.

Police in Palm Beach, Florida say Rounds initially threatened to cut the Polish dumplings out of her brother’s stomach after he finished the last ones.

The brother fled, and she instead took out her aggression by using a large dagger and stabbing the hood of his truck.

Police found Rounds walking about one-half mile from the home shortly after the incident.

She is facing an aggravated assault charge and was released after posting a $1,500 bond.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

A group of backpackers in Australia, who failed to set the brake on their rental SUV and it slid off a car-barge and sank.

The backpackers had boarded a barge that was supposed to take them to the Manta Ray Fraser Island for New Year’s Eve.

However, shortly after the barge departed the dock, their SUV began to skid and ultimately slid right off the barge.

Witnesses say the SUV floated in the water for about 30 seconds before it sank.

No one was inside at the time, but the group lost their mobile phones, bank cards, passports and other valuables.

A spokesman for Manta Ray Fraser Island Barges said they were investigating the incident and declined further comment.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

Divel McLean, who claims “possessed” salad dressing caused $2,500 worth of damage to her home.

Wyoming police say McLean contacted them after the Dorothy Lynch-brand salad dressing attacked her when she opened the fridge.

She said, “I heard pop, pop, pop. I looked up, it was possessed. It was going crazy. It was shooting up in the air, to the side.”

McClean claims that in her haste to get away from the dressing, she slammed into several items and caused damage to her kitchen and carpet that cost her over $2,500 in damages.

The salad dressing had in-fact been recalled by the manufacturer for a bacterial issue, but not for having any demons.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

Catherine Lila Roberts, 39, a Missouri woman who stripped naked while arguing with Sherrif’s deputies who were there to serve her with a warrant.

A deputy had knocked on Roberts’ door and told her he was there to serve a warrant for her arrest.

The deputy told her to come out, but she removed all her clothes and refused to come out for nearly 30 minutes.

While inside the home, the deputy saw marijuana and methamphetamine pipes in plain view in the bedroom and a baggy of marijuana in the living room.

Roberts’ roommate, Michael Curtis Sullivan, was questioned about the drugs and said only the pot was his.

Both were charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor charges involving the marijuana and drug paraphernalia.