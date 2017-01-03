Victim of suspected elderly abuse dies

Daily American Republic

Theresa Smothers died early Saturday, less than two days after police found the malnourished 87-year-old, lying naked in a bed soaked in fecal matter and urine at the home of her daughter. Her daughter now faces charges of voluntary manslaughter. 65-year old Judy Ann Smothers was arrested Thursday on suspicion of domestic assault and elder abuse, second-degree charges. She was booked at Butler County Jail and released at 5 p.m. Friday at the end of a 24-hour hold. An autopsy is scheduled for this morning in Farmington. No funeral arrangements have been made. The younger Smothers told police she was too tired to care for her mother. The elder Smothers was found Thursday weighing only 71 pounds. She suffered from extreme malnutrition and dehydration, open bed sores and had lost more than half her body weight in three months. She was never able to speak with officers. She spent her last two days at Westwood Hills Health and Rehabilitation Center, where staff made her comfortable before she died Saturday. When police found the woman, she was conscious but not aware of her surroundings. Officers said the home had rats, mice and cats. They were told by state officials the victim was receiving one prepackaged cup of applesauce a day. Authorities received a hotline call from hospice workers. The elder Smothers was placed Friday under the emergency guardianship of Butler County Public Administrator Sharron Payne.