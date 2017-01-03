What is the best fiscal path for Missouri in 2017? The Show Me Institute has a blue print

Missouri must attract new businesses and get its fiscal house in order to climb the ladder of prosperity in 2017. The Show Me Institute, founded a decade ago, has weighed the challenge and come up with a blue print for success. Director of Government Accountability, Patrick Ishmael says free market movement takes time, so the voters must allow the veto proof state legislature to do its job over the next 3 years or so. He tells KZIM KSIM what is most important for the new session…

Ishmael says individual income tax reform, earned income tax credits, public pension reform, collective bargaining, transportation, higher education funding, and certificates of need in healthcare will also be top of mind. Go to showmeinstitute.org for more details on the plan.