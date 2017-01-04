Cape Girardeau to use over $210,000 from MoDOT for Sidewalk Enhancement

Missouri Department of Transportation is giving Cape Girardeau more than $201,000 for new sidewalks, which will lay along Independence Street from Gordonville Road to where the LaCroix Creek passes under Independence. The installment is expected to allow pedestrians to walk from the new roundabout to the LaCroix trail. The city also applied for new sidewalks along Cape Rock Drive, but was denied. Poplar Bluff, Dexter, and Sikeston also received funds from MoDOT to improve pedestrian traffic.