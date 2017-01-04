Cape man accused of stabbing, domestic assault

Southeast Missourian

Cape Girardeau police arrested a man Friday who is accused of stabbing his boyfriend with a piece of glass. The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged 34-year old Robert Wayne Shaw, of Cape Girardeau with first-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action and felonious restraint. His bond was set at $50,000 cash or surety. Officers met the victim about 8:30 a.m. at a gas station in the 300 block of Kingshighway and noticed he had stab wounds to his left shoulder and torso. He also had a scratch on his forehead and several bite marks. A probable cause statement says the victim was cleaning up at an apartment on Spring Avenue after previous assaults. Shaw returned home and demanded he get into the bedroom and strip. Shaw struck the victim in the back of the head with an unknown object, stabbed him with a shard of glass and choked him. The victim tried to escape but Shaw blocked him and punched him in the face. The victim says he had been abused for months and held by Shaw, who broke cellphones and sabotaged employment opportunities. Shaw had bruises on his arms and had a laceration to his middle and ring fingers, consistent with gripping a sharp object. Shaw claims he did not assault him, and the victim punched him in the face.