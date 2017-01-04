Cape man gets 15 years for shooting gun at vehicle

Southeast Missourian

Judge Michael Gardner on Tuesday sentenced 23-year old Brian Damar Cayce, of Cape Girardeau to 15 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for unlawful use of a weapon after he fired his gun at a vehicle on Benton Street in 2015. Cayce also received a seven-year sentence for unlawful possession of a firearm to be served concurrent with the first charge. A jury convicted Cayce of those charges after a two-hour deliberation Nov. 10. Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Chris Limbaugh said in a news release that nine witnesses, including six from law enforcement, testified during the trial. Gardner denied a motion from Cayce’s lawyer, Jacob Zimmerman, for a new trial. Zimmerman said Cayce disputed the facts of the case as they were written in the sentencing-assessment report. A man fitting Cayce’s description was captured on a video camera Nov. 17, 2015, at 416 S. Benton St., shooting twice at a white Pontiac with a handgun in the area of 419 S. Benton St. The man was wearing a red jacket and red shoes, and Cayce was captured on video wearing a red jacket and red shoes two days earlier at a gas station. The shooter fired shots with his left hand, and Cayce was confirmed to be left-handed. Cayce also volunteered to be interviewed by police about the Quinton Combs homicide investigation.