Got a hankering for a local food or product? You don’t have to wait until the spring market opens!

The quality of the goods and greens grown by local artisans cannot be equaled. Many go into withdrawals in the winter months waiting for the farmers’ markets to open in the spring. That does not have to be! Coordinator-Facilitator of Cape Locally Grown, Sharla Green says they host a similar market all year long at www.cape.locallygrown.net. She tells KZIM KSIM there is a limited variety but this does help farmers to get their available items to you on line!

Green says many of the producers are at the markets in the summer too and have built local relationships. Just click on what you desire and choose from the drop down box. There is limited delivery. Inquire at the website with questions or go to their facebook page. The Riverfront market will open again in early May.