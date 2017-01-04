Greitens Stands Firm: No State Funding For Stadium Project

Missouri governor-elect Eric Greitens is standing firm that he will not support state funding for stadiums, including the proposed $200 million soccer stadium in downtown St. Louis. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Greitens, speaking Monday, said he has “completely ruled out” state funding for stadiums, making it unlikely that a request for $40 million in tax credits for the soccer stadium project will be granted. The investor group SC STL is seeking up to $80 million in city funding in addition to state tax credits in hopes of building a stadium that will attract a Major League Soccer expansion team.