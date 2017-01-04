Investigators: Fire at Springfield Clothing Store Was Arson

Springfield Fire Marshal Kevin Fox says he believes a fire at a children’s clothing store was arson. The fire at Children’s Orchard in south Springfield early December 26th did not cause any injuries. Fox says the matter is under investigation but he believes the store, which sells pre-owned items for children, was set on fire intentionally. Some businesses near the store were forced to close because of smoke damage but have reopened. Fox says Children’s Orchard also should be able to reopen.