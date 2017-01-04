One Killed in Dunklin County Crash with a Semi: UPDATE

36-year-old Britany C. Shaver of Kennett was killed in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning. Dunklin County Sherriff Bob Holder confirmed the crash was between a semi-truck and a passenger vehicle on highway 412 at highway 108. Shaver’s car crossed the center line, and hit a semi-truck head-on. She was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dunklin County coroner. The trucker, 52-year-old Danny Skroggins of Arkansas was not injured. She was wearing a seatbelt and is this is the first fatality in 2017 for Troop E.