Perryville man accused of causing ‘life-threatening’ injuries to 2-year-old

Southeast Missourian

Police in Perryville arrested a man Thursday on suspicion of causing serious injuries to a 2-year-old child. The Perry County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged 28-year old Donnie Wayne Roberts, of Perryville with first-degree domestic assault and two counts of felony abuse or neglect of a child. Bond information had not been filed in online court records. Police were alerted to the child’s condition by a caseworker at Cardinal Glennon’s Children Hospital in St. Louis. The child suffered retinal hemorrhaging most common with being choked or shaken, a subdural hematoma, which is commonly a head injury severe enough to burst blood vessels; a lacerated liver and bruised pancreas. Emergency personnel said the child’s life was in danger when the child was airlifted Dec. 22 from Perry County Memorial Hospital. The child is now reported to be in stable condition. Roberts had the child in his care at 6 p.m. Dec. 22, when he picked up the child from his girlfriend. The hemotoma, lacerated liver and bruised pancreas could have been caused by blunt-force trauma, but Cain could not say how the injuries were inflicted.