SEMO Electric Coop: Tips on Generators

With the winter weather rolling in, SEMO Electric Coop wants you to be as safe as possible in regards to generators. Communication manager Gen Cantrell tells KZIM KSIM that as all homes are different, you want to make sure you’re safe with whatever generator you’re using.

He also says a natural gas generator would be your best bet, although they come with a high price tag. Do your research on the generator you choose for your home, and how to use it safely. You can learn more at www.gosemo.com.