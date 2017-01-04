Wednesday, January 4th, 2016

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

Muriel Benetulier, 41, who has the honor of being the first major selfie injury of 2017.

Benetulier was vacationing in Thailand and while hiking through a national park on New Year’s Day, she decided to crouch down next to an alligator for a selfie.

It promptly bit her leg, and she was rushed to the hospital where she’s still recovering from her injuries.

A spokesperson for the national park said there are signs posted everywhere warning visitors.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

CNN, which made a glaring error and mistakenly used footage from the blockbuster game “Fallout 4” during a breaking story about Russian hackers.

The footage appeared during a story in reaction to President-elect Trump’s reaction to Moscow’s involvement in what has been called “Significant Malicious Cyber-Enabled Activities.”

Fans of the game spotted it immediately and the flub spread like wild fire.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

The driver of stolen flatbed truck, who couldn’t shake police off his tail, because the police car got stuck to the truck and was being dragged along with the officer inside.

Police in Hackensack, New Jersey spotted the stolen flatbed and tried to initiate a traffic stop.

The truck sped off and during the pursuit the police cruiser got entangled in the tow mechanism of the truck and ended up getting dragged along.

The officer in the cruiser simply provided dispatchers and other officers with a complete play-by-play of the truck thief’s every move until backup helped end the pursuit.

The driver of the flatbed was arrested and no one was injured.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

United Express baggage handlers in Charlotte, NC, who failed to realize one of their own workers was still in the cargo hold of their jets before it took off for Washington, D.C.

Luckily the man was okay during the 1 hour 22 minute flight.

United Airlines confirmed the incident in a statement Monday, “Once at the gate, an employee of the airline’s ground handling vendor was found unharmed in the aircraft’s cargo hold. We are looking into what happened.”

It’s unclear how the baggage handler became locked in the baggage compartment or how his presence there was discovered.