A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Perry County from midnight to 6PM Thursday. this is generally North and West of a line from Petersburg, Indiana to Shawneetown, IL to Perryville, MO. Snow will spread eastward across the advisory area starting late tonight. Snow accumulations will range from 1-3 inches with the highest expected north of interstate 64. With temps well below freezing, snow WILL RESULT IN HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS late tonight and Thursday, especially on bridges, overpasses, and untreated roads.