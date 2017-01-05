Bader Farms Lawsuit Against Monsanto Moved to Federal Court

Back in early December, Bader Farms of Campbell, Missouri filed a lawsuit against Monsanto concerning illegal herbicide use. Farm owner, Bill Bader accused the herbicide company of intentionally marketing their Xtend cotton and soybean seeds without a safe dicamba herbicide. Farmers used the product on their crops illegally, and it drifted to nearby non-resistant crops. Bader Farms reported a $1.5 million loss of sales due to this. After a notice filed Friday, December 30th by the defendant, the case has been moved to a federal level. Monsanto spokeswoman Charla Lord wants the case to be heard in a federal courtroom, but Bader Farms’ lawyer says she wants it moved back to Dunklin County. This week, Representative Don Rone of Portageville will be filing three pieces of legislation on the sale and use of dicamba.