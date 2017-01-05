Body found in Dunklin County Lake

At around 12:15 yesterday afternoon (Dec 4) the Dunklin County Sheriff’s Department received a call from Pemiscot County Dispatch about a body floating in Combs Lake East of Kennett. Deputies observed the body in the water and the Kennett Fire Department was called to remove it. Dunklin County Coroner James Powell says the identification is being withheld pending the notification of relatives. The Dunklin County Sheriffs’ Office along with the Missouri Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control are continuing to investigate.