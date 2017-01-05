Corporate Social Responsibility Survey for Southeast Missouri Area

Hendrickson Business Advisors in Cape Girardeau is collaborating with Southeast Missouri State University and Savannah University to survey the region on corporate social responsibility, or CSR. CEO of Hendrickson Business Advisors, Jennifer Hendrickson, tells KZIM KSIM they’ll look at new companies and their effect on environmental and long-term social well-being in their communities.

http://www.kzimksim.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/JEN-HENDRICKSON-1-5.wav

CSR looks to indentify what’s being done and not only assuming big companies are just focused on short-term outcomes. The survey is open to anyone interested in Southeast Missouri, and you can access it by visiting their website at hendricksonbusinessadvisors.com and clicking on the survey link.