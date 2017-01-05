Crime Report 2016: Cape Girardeau

Crime in Cape Girardeau has decreased from 2015 to 2016, according to Missouri uniform crime reports:

Thefts: 1,538 in 2015 to 1,221 in 2016

Motor vehicle thefts: 102 in 2015 to 64 in 2016

Property crimes: 1,963 in 2015 to 1,504 in 2016

Rapes: 19 to 10

Burglaries: 313 to 213

Robberies: 62 to 50

Total violent crime: 210 to 207

Cape Girardeau police say cooperation from community witnesses helped crime decrease: for instance, all 5 fatal shootings were solved.

Aggravated assaults increased in Cape Girardeau from 127 in 2015 to 143 in 2016.

Domestic assaults increased from 316 in 2015 to 347 in 2016.

Homicides increased from 2 criminal homicides in 2015 to 4 criminal homicides in 2016.

The most common offenses in Missouri, according to the Missouri Department of Corrections 2015 annual report, are distribution of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance, accounting for about 2,500 total counts each.