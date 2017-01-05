Dunklin Body Found and Identified- UPDATE

A body found in Combs Lake, East of Kennett on Wednesday has been identified as 49-year-old Antonio Owens, whose residence is listed as Memphis Tennessee. Investigation into his death has indicated that he is listed as a missing person from the State of Tennessee. An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday morning at the Mineral Area Hospital in Farmington, MO. The cause of death has not been determined. The investigation into the death is being conducted by the Dunklin County Sheriffs’ Office and the Division of Drug and Crime Control of the Missouri State Highway Patrol.