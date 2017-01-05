Ex-Youth Leader Admits to Attempting to Entice Minor for Sex

A former Missouri church youth leader has pleaded guilty to attempting to entice a minor for illicit sex. The U.S. attorney’s office said in a news release that 45-year-old Jamey Lee Becker, of Iberia, entered the plea Wednesday. Becker admitted through the plea to using the Internet and a cell phone last year in an attempt to entice an individual under the age of 17 to engage in illegal sexual activity. His sentencing hearing will be scheduled after a presentence investigation.