HUNTERS AND FISHERS: MDC Upgrades Permit Website and Mobile Apps for Security

On January 17th, the Missouri Department of Conservation will be upgrading their permit-purchasing website and mobile apps for increased security. Permit services supervisor Nathan Bess tells KZIM KSIM this change will impact your ability to access their online sales system or MO hunting and fishing accounts.

This is not a change by the department, but one for internet security across all online business operations to ensure the safety of their customers. If you have questions, contact the Missouri department of Conservation at 1-573-751-4115, extension 3549.