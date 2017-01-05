Man Receives 18 Years in Prison for Fatal Baseball Bat Attack.

A St. Louis man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for beating his girlfriend to death with a baseball bat. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 57-year-old Willie Reed was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to second-degree murder and armed criminal action. The plea was a deal with prosecutors. Reed was originally charged with first-degree murder. Delores Hundley was killed in March 2014. Police say the 64-year-old victim was found dead in the apartment she shared with Reed. He told police he bludgeoned her in the head with a wooden baseball bat after they argued about him moving out.