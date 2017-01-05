Right to work may soon be law in Missouri. How does it bode for you and me and business in general?

Right to work. Missouri’s Republican Legislators are poised to make us the 27th state to make it law. The National Right to Work Committee, established in 1955 says this is a HUGE step in the right direction to even the playing field and to attract companies to Missouri. President Mark Mix says this “single purpose citizen” idea will NOT take away anyone’s right to be in a union. It simply gives a right to decline union membership to those who do not support the political views of the union as a whole. Mix tells KZIM KSIM our central location is a sure winner for attracting more businesses…

If right to work is passed and signed by then to be Governor Eric Grietens, changes should be almost immediate. 26 states already have right to work laws including Indiana which saw union memberships grow and major business growth.